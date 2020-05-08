Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills 2020 schedule is out, and the schedule-makers have put the Bills in the spotlight with four primetime games. It’s the first time since 1996 that the Bills have played at least four games in primetime.
Here is the full list of games. Home games are in bold. Primetime games are noted
Week 1- September 13th 1:00 vs. New York Jets
Week 2- September 20th 1:00 at Miami Dolphins
Week 3- September 27th 1:00 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 4- October 4th 4:25 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5- October 11th 1:00 at Tennessee Titans
Week 6- *Thursday Night Football* October 15th 8:20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7- October 25th 1:00 at New York Jets
Week 8- November 1st 1:00 vs. New England Patriots
Week 9- November 8th 1:00 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 10- November 15th 4:05 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 11- BYE WEEK
Week 12- November 29th 1:00 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13- *Monday Night Football* December 7th 8:15 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 14- *Sunday Night Football* December 13th 8:20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15- December 19th or 20th, Time TBD at Denver Broncos
Week 16- *Monday Night Football* December 28th 8:15 at New England Patriots
Week 17- January 3rd 1:00 PM vs. Miami Dolphins
