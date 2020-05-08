Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule announced

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Andre Roberts #18 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills 2020 schedule is out, and the schedule-makers have put the Bills in the spotlight with four primetime games. It’s the first time since 1996 that the Bills have played at least four games in primetime.

Here is the full list of games. Home games are in bold. Primetime games are noted

Week 1- September 13th 1:00 vs. New York Jets

Week 2- September 20th 1:00 at Miami Dolphins

Week 3- September 27th 1:00 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4- October 4th 4:25 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5- October 11th 1:00 at Tennessee Titans

Week 6- *Thursday Night Football* October 15th 8:20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7- October 25th 1:00 at New York Jets

Week 8- November 1st 1:00 vs. New England Patriots

Week 9- November 8th 1:00 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 10- November 15th 4:05 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 11- BYE WEEK

Week 12- November 29th 1:00 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13- *Monday Night Football* December 7th 8:15 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 14- *Sunday Night Football* December 13th 8:20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15- December 19th or 20th, Time TBD at Denver Broncos

Week 16- *Monday Night Football* December 28th 8:15 at New England Patriots

Week 17- January 3rd 1:00 PM vs. Miami Dolphins