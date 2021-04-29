2021 NFL Draft Prep: Mock draft roundup for Syracuse football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and can be seen on NewsChannel 9 beginning at 8 p.m. The Syracuse Orange are set to have at least three players selected. One could go as early as the first round Thursday night.

Iffy Melifonwu, Andre Cisco and Trill Williams, all members of the SU secondary last season, left SU for their pro-opportunity.

But where do mock drafts have these former SU stars going in the draft?

Let’s start with the best news for Melifonwu. Chris Traposso made news earlier this week with having Melifonwu creep into his first round, and as of Thursday, he’s staying firm. Traposso of CBS has Iffy going 30th overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the rest:

PFF

3rd Rd (70th Overall) Melifonwu – Philadelphia Eagles

3rd Rd (71st Overall) Cisco – Miami Dolphins

4th Rd (112th Overall) Williams – Detroit Lions

.@Ifeatu_Mel developed into one of the top CB prospects in this year's draft class in his time at 'Cuse.



As Iffy prepares for the #NFLDraft, hear his journey in his own words.#BuiltByCuse x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ih7SA7A99O — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 27, 2021

Sporting News

2nd Rd (58th Overall) Melifonwu – Kansas City Chiefs (By way of the Ravens)

3rd Rd (82nd Overall) Cisco – Washington Football Team

5th Rd (165th Overall) Williams – Indianapolis Colts

NFL.com

3rd Rd (89th Overall) Melifonwu – Cleveland Browns

5th Rd (161st Overall) Cisco – Buffalo Bills

During his press conference Wednesday, SU head coach Dino Babers told the media what it would mean for his three players to get selected in the 2021 draft.

“It’ll be good to hear Syracuse’s name early on those days. When it goes back to those three young men, I told Iffy, ‘Iffy, you told me if I redshirt you for a year, you wouldn’t leave early.’ He was like ‘coach, I never said that.’ I’m like, ‘the heck you didn’t.’ (laughs)

“Even if he would have said, ‘coach, I want to come back.’ Once I found out where he was going to get drafted, I would have told him he has to leave. Anytime you get an opportunity to go that early in the draft, and it looks like he’s going to have an opportunity to go that early, you have to go.”