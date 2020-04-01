Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round

by: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New England Patriots will have the maximum four compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft. That’s including two in the third round, which is the highest possible round for such selections. New England also receives two spots in the sixth round.

Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Seattle each get three picks, while Baltimore and Miami each will have two. Receiving one apiece are Chicago, Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington for a total of 32 selections.

The other 17 NFL teams will not receive such picks.

