VIDEO: Melifonwu discusses the 2021 NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — News Channel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti sat down with former SU defensive back Iffy Melifonwu before Thursday’s NFL Draft.

The two discuss his reasons for leaving Syracuse, the strange circumstances of the 2020 season, his experience at the Senior Bowl and where he might end up following the draft.

Some mock drafts have Melifonwu getting selected as early as the late first round. The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the first round on News Channel 9.