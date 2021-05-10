Report: Jags to sign former Syracuse Met and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow appears to be heading back to the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting the Jacksonville Jaguars will sign Tebow to a one-year deal within a week or so. But unlike his past NFL experience, Tebow will suit up as a tight end and not a quarterback.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow last played in an NFL league game nine years ago when he was a member of the New York Jets. After getting cut by the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Tebow took up professional baseball, signing with the Mets.

For four seasons, Tebow bounced around the Mets minor league system. Tebow was an AA all-star for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies before finishing his minor league career in Syracuse.

In 2019, Tebow played 77 games, batting .163 with 4 home runs and 19 RBI as a Syracuse Met.

Tebow is most famous for his time as the quarterback for the Florida Gators. There under Urban Meyer, who is now the head coach of Jacksonville, Tebow won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy.

The Denver Broncos took Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Tebow won one playoff game during his time with the Broncos before getting traded to the New York Jets.