Candidate profile: Amy Klobuchar

(NEXSTAR) — Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy in the middle of a Minnesota snowstorm – fitting to launch her campaign as an advocate of the working class. She is currently serving as a U.S. Senator for Minnesota — having been sworn in as the state’s first female senator in 2007. Klobuchar currently serves on the Senate Judiciary, Rules, Agriculture and Commerce committees. Klobuchar served stints at multiple Minnesota law firms before being elected Hennepin County (MN) Attorney from 1999-2006.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Klobuchar supports universal healthcare for all Americans and believes the fastest way to that is through a public option that expands Medicare or Medicaid. She also wants to lift the ban on Medicare negotiations for prescription drugs, allow personal importation of safe drugs from countries like Canada, and stop pharmaceutical companies from blocking less-expensive generics.

Economy

Like fellow Democrats, Klobuchar wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and provide paid family and medical leave for up to 12 weeks. She also bases her economic proposals on her blue collar background, advocating for workers’ rights and their ability to join unions. Klobuchar also wants to address the economy through education reform and taking on disparities in wages and retirement savings.

Immigration

Much like the majority of the Dem field, Klobuchar wants to stop family separation, protect DACA, end the travel ban, and raise the refugee admissions cap. Klobuchar also wants to give undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship and to reform border security.

Climate change

Klobuchar’s climate plan includes restoring the Clean Power Plan and reinstating the National Climate Assessment Advisory Committee. According to her website, Klobuchar has signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, and she plans to get the nation back into the International Climate Change Agreement and strengthen clean power rules and gas mileage standards that the Obama administration put into place.

Gun reform

As with most of her Democratic rivals, Klobuchar supports a gun control package that includes instituting universal background checks by closing the gun show loophole and banning bump stocks, high capacity ammunition feeding devices and assault weapons. She is also the author of a proposal that would close what is commonly referred to as the ‘boyfriend loophole’ by preventing people who have abused dating partners from buying or owning firearms.

Education

Klobuchar’s education plan is more moderate than many fellow Dems and includes boosting teacher pay, expanding or fixing existing debt-relief programs for higher ed students and providing two free years of community college or technical school to students. Klobuchar also wants to double the maximum Pell Grant and expand the Pell Grant program – which is currently available mainly to low-income families – to include families that make up to $100,000 a year.

More information about Klobuchar’s political beliefs or viewpoints can be found on her website.

