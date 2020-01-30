Candidate profile: Deval Patrick

(NEXSTAR) — In 2006, Deval Patrick was elected the first black Governor in Massachusetts history. He served two terms in that role from 2007-2015, and in the role, he passed a $13 billion transportation overhaul and helped stop a constitutional amendment that would have banned gay marriage among other achievements. Prior to his term as Massachusetts Governor, Patrick served as U.S. assistant attorney general for the civil rights division in the Clinton administration in 1994 and worked as general counsel in several private practices.

Key political positions

Healthcare

Patrick’s healthcare plan includes a public option modeled on Medicare and lowering healthcare and drug costs. Patrick also wants to build on the success of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and expand a public option within the ACA.

Economy

As with many of Patrick’s policies, he offers minimal specifics at this point on the economy. He does state that he rejects the trickle-down economics that are at the heart of the tax plan recently passed by Congress. Patrick also expresses support for a 25% corporate tax rate, which aligns him with candidates like Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar.

Immigration

Patrick wants to give DREAMers and undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship very much like his Democratic counterparts. Patrick also wants to secure our borders and other ports of entry but with more modern and effective ways that create less violence. He also believes that ICE needs an “overhaul.”

Climate change

Patrick’s plan to address climate change includes reestablishing America’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, reinstating policies intended to achieve the United States’ 2025 Nationally Determined Commitment and fulfilling the United States’ 2020 reporting requirement. He also aims to re-establish the United States’ contributions to the Green Climate Fund and actively collaborate on best practices.

Gun reform

Patrick’s gun reform plan calls for universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and retrofits like bump stocks, coupled with a voluntary buyback initiative. Patrick also plans to support research into the causes of gun violence.

Education

Patrick’s education plan proposes a 5-pronged process:

Universal Pre-K — expanding early childhood education

Support of teachers and schools

Close the opportunity gap between the classes

Provide affordable and meaningful higher education

Work to provide lifelong training, learning, and enrichment

More information about Patrick’s political beliefs or viewpoints can be found on his website.

