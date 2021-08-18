NYS Fair Guide 2021

August 20 — September 6, 2021

TICKETS

The 2021 Great New York State Fair is now the most affordable state fair in the nation with admission tickets on sale for $3 each—the lowest regular admission price of any major fair. People ages 65 and up will now be admitted free every day of the Fair. That is in addition to the Fair’s longstanding tradition of free admission for children ages 12 and under and for certain groups on special honorary days.

Tickets and $5 vouchers for parking in the Fair’s lots are available online via the Fair’s official online ticket seller, Etix, or by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Having both available on Etix, you can now buy your admission and parking in the same transaction!

There will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots. Kiosks will be available at gates 1 and 10 for self-service use to purchase admissions. Large signs with QR codes will be at all gates so patrons can use their phones to link directly to the ticket purchase site. Drivers can pay for parking by credit card in each lot or by EZPass Plus in the Fair’s Orange and Brown lots. EZ Pass Plus is a free add-on to EZ Pass that allows it to be used to pay for parking in addition to highway tolls.

With fees, each admission ticket is $3.18 and each parking voucher is $5.23. Up to 20 tickets can be purchased at a time. Etix advises that because so many festivals and fairs are operating this year, its call center is taking a very high volume of calls. Customers who are asked to leave their names and phone numbers for a call-back will have their calls returned often within three hours but always within 24 hours.

Unused 2019 Advance Sale Program tickets (non-promotional*) will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair

*Does not include free or complementary tickets

HOURS

Fairgrounds Hours 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)

Building Hours 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)

COVID POLICY

  • Everyone is required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccine status. There are no outdoor mask requirements.
  • Masks will be available at entrances to buildings and at guest relations.
  • There is no mandatory vaccination requirement to get into the Fair.
  • 100% capacity is allowed with no social distancing requirements.
  • Some building entrances and exits will be closed to limit the number of options people have for entering and exiting.

CENTRO PARK & RIDE

PARKING

MAP

SPECIAL DAYS

CONCERTS


DATE		CHEVY PARK
2 PM		CHEVY PARK
8 PM		CHEVY COURT
2 PM		CHEVY COURT
7 PM
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNas SimplelifeLOCASH
August 21 Tee Grizzley98 Degrees Hard Promises: The Music of Tom PettyRATT
August 22 The BarndogsBrothers OsborneiGNiTE All That Remains
August 23 Isreal Hagan & StrokeForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24 The Jess Novak BandTrainThe SpinnersJackyl
August 25Jameson RodgersREO Speedwagon The Carolyn Kelly Blues BandRussell Dickerson
August 26 Dangerous TypeBell Biv Devoe Bad Mama’s Blues BandThree Dog Night
August 27 ScoreyMelissa EtheridgeTionesta CNCO
August 28 Waydown WailersThe Beach BoysStephen Phillips Great White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusSouthside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm) Harmonic DrillDropkick Murphys (8pm)
August 30 Alex MillerJustin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31Cory MarksHalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1 Sydney Irving & The MojoNellySheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2 Brownskin BandThird Eye BlindBeatleCUSE Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3 Dark HollowAJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War KidsYG Syracuse JAMS FunkFest Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls 
September 5Jesse McCartneySheff G &
Sleepy Hallow		The Mavericks En EspañolThe Mavericks
September 6Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)Cheap Trick (6pm) The Ripcords (noon)Resurrection (4pm)

NOTABLE THINGS MISSING THIS YEAR

  • Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur BBQ
  • Baker’s Chicken Coop
  • Haddock’s Paddock
  • Tully’s Good Times
  • Empire State Arabian Horse Show

ATTENDANCE RECORDS

Day2021 Fair Dates20212019+/-Record
Day 1Friday, August 20– – –– – –– – –– – –
Day 2Saturday, August 21– – –– – –– – –– – –
Day 3Sunday, August 22– – –– – –– – –– – –
Day 4Monday, August 23– – –– – –– – –– – –
Day 5Tuesday, August 24– – –– – –– – –– – –
Day 6Wednesday, August 25– – –74,027*– – –74,027 (2019)
Day 7Thursday, August 26– – –77,242– – –86,353 (2018)
Day 8Friday, August 27– – –98,238*– – –98,238 (2019)
Day 9Saturday, August 28– – –118,013– – –127,394 (2018)
Day 10Sunday, August 29– – –119,301– – –123,206 (2017)
Day 11Monday, August 30– – –103,842*– – –103,842 (2019)
Day 12Tuesday, August 31– – –92,387– – –102,098 (1972)
Day 13Wednesday, September 1– – –61,477– – –112,774 (1972)
Day 14Thursday, September 2– – –103,130– – –112,409 (2018)
Day 15Friday, September 3– – –124,172*– – –124,172 (2019)
Day 16Saturday, September 4– – –147,749*+– – –147,749 (2019)+
Day 17Sunday, September 5– – –118,239– – –119,726 (1985)
Day 18Monday, September 6– – –91,458– – –125,748 (2018)
Totals—-—-1,329,275—-1,329,275 (2019)

For more information, visit the New York State Fair website here.

QUESTIONS

Have a question about the Fair? Ask it here:

