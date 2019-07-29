NYSF Parking Guide

Click on the map to enlarge it.

Parking Details

During the State Fair parking is available in our designated Orange, Brown, Pink and Gray parking lots at the Fair. Follow signs from exit 7 on 690 East or West. Cost is $5.00 per vehicle. A free shuttle bus service is provided from the Orange parking lot to the Main Gate. E-Z Pass Plus will be accepted in the Brown and Orange lots. Follow the E-ZPass Plus signs for quick, cashless access.

Fairgoers driving to the State Fair with authorized people with disabilities parking tags or license plates can park their vehicles in the paved Accessible Parking Lot located on the west end of the grounds between Gates 10 and 11. Vehicles should enter from State Fair Blvd. at Gate 6 or 7. A free wheelchair accessible tram is available to shuttle those in this paved Accessible Parking Lot. The tram will shuttle guests from the parking lot to Tram Stop 3 behind the Horticulture building. Tram services run from 8:00am until 12:00am and State Fair staff will be in the lot to provide information. There is additional Accessible Parking in the Pink lot which they can enter from State Fair Blvd. across from Gate 3. Please note that both of these lots can accommodate approximately 400 vehicles each. In addition, a limited number of parking spaces for people with disabilities and who have the proper hanging tags or license plates are available in the Brown parking lot, this lot is not paved.

To check real-time traffic information, click here!

Centro Park-N-Ride Information

Centro provides direct service to The Great New York State Fair from its State Fair Park-N-Ride locations in Onondaga, Oswego, and Cayuga Counties. To expedite the boarding process, be sure to buy your round trip tickets before boarding the shuttle. Tickets may be purchased at the Centro tents which will be located at each State Fair Park-N-Ride location for the duration of the Fair. Fares and times vary depending on location, and all valid Centro Ride Passes and Transfers will be honored. For more information, please contact Centro’s Call Center at (315) 442-3400.

Please Note: Centro will NOT be running direct service from the Syracuse Transit Hub to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview during the State Fair. However, there will be direct service from the Syracuse Transit Hub to the NYS Fair – Gate 10 (Gray Lot).

Onondaga County Routes

Oswego County Routes

Cayuga County Routes