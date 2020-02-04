AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police have put you on the lookout for a person in connection to a burglary investigation.
The surveillance photos in the video above were taken just after 8 a.m. on January 16.
This person was last seen wearing black pants and a light colored sweatshirt.
If you recognize this person, give Auburn Police a call at (315) 258-9880.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Auburn Police looking for person in connection to burglary investigation
- Family Healthcast: 2/3/2020
- NewsChannel 9 speaks with doctor from SUNY Upstate about coronavirus
- SU plans to sell sections of old Carrier Dome roof once it comes down: Your Stories
- New Byrne Dairy going up in East Syracuse: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App