Auburn Police looking for person in connection to burglary investigation

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police have put you on the lookout for a person in connection to a burglary investigation.

The surveillance photos in the video above were taken just after 8 a.m. on January 16.

This person was last seen wearing black pants and a light colored sweatshirt.

If you recognize this person, give Auburn Police a call at (315) 258-9880.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9