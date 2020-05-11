Auburn Police looking for person who allegedly stole jewelry from Walmart

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole jewelry from Walmart in Auburn.
Just before 8 p.m. on April 26, Auburn Police were called to Walmart for a robbery investigation. They say a white man wearing a burgundy hat and sweatshirt, and long, dark hair, took jewelry from the jewelry case, then left the store out of a back exit.
If you know who this man is, please contact Auburn Police at (315) 253-3231.
