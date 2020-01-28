Auburn Police looking for three people who tried to steal merchandise from Marshall’s

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is looking for three suspects accused of trying to steal from the Marshall’s in the Auburn Plaza.
On Thursday at 9 p.m., the three suspects seen in the images below were confronted by store employees as they were attempting to take merchandise from the store. After a struggle with the employees, the three left the store.
If you know who these people are, give Auburn Police a call at (315) 255-4706.
