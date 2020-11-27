Baldwinsville Police looking for man who allegedly stole several items from Kinney Drugs

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Police are putting the public on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole several items from Kinney Drugs.

According to an officer with the Baldwinsville Police Department, the man in the picture below went to the Kinney Drugs located at 21 East Genesee St. in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 24 and stole several items.

Courtesy: Baldwinsville Police Department

Police are asking anyone with possible leads to call the Baldwinsville Police Department at 315-635-6808.