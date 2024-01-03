CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A patrolling Camillus Police officer was at the right place at the right time when yet another Camillus vape shop fell victim to a burglary.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, around 2:15 a.m., the officer heard glass breaking during a routine patrol. According to police, he looked over and saw two young men trying to break the glass and gain entry into Nice Mood Vape Shop on 4605 West Genesee Street.

According to Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale, after spotting the two men, the officer turned his lights on and at that point, the men ran away, got into a vehicle and then led police on a chase.

Nightingale says they headed East on West Genesee Street in Camillus, then eventually into the City of Syracuse.

The chase expanded into a multi-agency pursuit. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Solvay Police, Geddes Police, Syracuse Police and even K-9s, helped in the Camillus Police chase.

Police used stopped sticks to flatten the car tires, but the suspects then got out of the vehicle and got away from police on foot.

At the time of the chase, none of the officers had realized that the suspects were driving a stolen 2016 Hyundai Elantra, which falls in line with the string of car thefts within the area.

“It doesn’t make it right, doesn’t make it any easier for them. They’re [car owners] also victims. If they have their car keys in their home and they lock their doors and have done all the things we’ve asked them to do, it’s a shame that they still can’t protect their own property because the vehicle itself isn’t allowing them to do that,” said Nightingale.

Nightingale says the car was stolen out of the City of Syracuse.

“We picked right up where we let off last year. There has obviously been an upward trend in the stolen vehicles and in our youth, and the juveniles and young adults. You know, being that young, they’re fearless, they think nothing is going to happen to them,” said Nightingale. “It’s a difficult position for law enforcement to be in, we want to make sure we do our job.”

The captain explained that it’s a split second decision for his officers, but they do the best they can with any information they have. And in this instance, it wasn’t much.

But why burglarize smoke shops in Camillus?

“We can assume the product that they have in their stores is easily sold,” said Nightingale.

Attributing Craigslist and eBay as top ways to re-sell vape and smoke products as they’re not easily tracked.

Nightingale adds that these items are a commodity. People want them and there’s people out there willing to pay for them for cheap.

The Camillus Police Department is upping their patrols in areas that they know are targets for quick crime.