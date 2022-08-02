NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in North Syracuse are asking for help finding a man who robbed Solvay Bank in North Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon.
The North Syracuse Police Department says that Solvay Bank at 628 South Main St. was robbed at 12:39 p.m.
The suspect is a white man, around 5’8″, and was wearing a white t-shirt with black and red shorts with a stripe down one side. He was wearing white socks and dark shoes.
Police suspect that he is in his late twenties or early thirties. He also has a mustache and goatee.
Anyone able to identify the suspect or with further information is asked to call Investigator Florian at (315) 263-1888, or email tips@northsyracuseny.org.