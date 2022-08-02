NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in North Syracuse are asking for help finding a man who robbed Solvay Bank in North Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Syracuse Police Department says that Solvay Bank at 628 South Main St. was robbed at 12:39 p.m.

The suspect is a white man, around 5’8″, and was wearing a white t-shirt with black and red shorts with a stripe down one side. He was wearing white socks and dark shoes.

Courtesy of North Syracuse Police Department

Police suspect that he is in his late twenties or early thirties. He also has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or with further information is asked to call Investigator Florian at (315) 263-1888, or email tips@northsyracuseny.org.