Cicero police adds option for citizens to file reports online

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Cicero police department has implemented a system to file police reports online for certain crimes, in an effort to comply with social distancing and help keep our officers and the community healthy.

As always, if this is a true emergency, you should call 911.

Using this online citizen police report system allows reports to be submitted immediately.

Please confirm the following to find out if online citizen police report filing is right for you:

  • This is NOT an Emergency
  • There are NO known suspect(s) OR suspect description
  • This incident is NOT happening right now or did not just happen
  • You are the victim or have control/responsibility over the property
  • The incident happened within the Town of Cicero

If you answered yes to all of the above questions, you are ready to file your report online. Please make sure to turn off your pop-up blocking software before filing the report.

Upon completion of filling out the report:

You will see the words: “Your online police report has been submitted” showing that your police report has been submitted.
A police officer will be contacting you with in 24-48 hours.

Please Note:

All cases filed using the Citizens’ Online Police Reporting System will be reviewed.

Filing a false police report is a crime.

Using the Town of Cicero Police Online Citizens’ Reporting System you can report the following incidents: harassment, theft, vehicle damage, property damage, stolen credit cards, lost property.

To access the report, click here.

