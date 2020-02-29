CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are looking for a suspect after a Redbox was damaged in Cortlandville.
The Redbox was located at the Tops Friendly Market and was damaged on or before February 17.
Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the vandal. The suspect had damaged the touch screen and the lock.
If you think you know who did it, contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5583.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Snowmobile riders flock to Tug Hill after snowstorm
- Deputies investigating vandalized Redbox in Cortlandville
- Lawmakers push federal bill that would fight rise in maternal mortality
- Advocates leery about White House halting ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
- 8 people in Onondaga County voluntarily in self-quarantine after returning from countries with coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App