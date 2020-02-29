Deputies investigating vandalized Redbox in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are looking for a suspect after a Redbox was damaged in Cortlandville.

The Redbox was located at the Tops Friendly Market and was damaged on or before February 17.

Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the vandal. The suspect had damaged the touch screen and the lock.

If you think you know who did it, contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5583.

