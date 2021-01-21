DeWitt Police looking for help located suspects in theft from East Syracuse business

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are asking for the public’s help locating suspects involved in a theft of water softener pellets, which are similar to rock salt.

The thefts occurred at a business off of East Malloy Road in East Syracuse between December 26 and December 28.

The suspect vehicles are described as a dark-colored Toyota Rav4 and a white Dodge Avenger.

In the surveillance video, it appears two suspects exit the vehicle and load bags of the pellets before driving off.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to email Tips@TownofDeWitt.com.

