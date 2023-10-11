DeWitt Police looking for suspect who allegedly damaged Israeli flags at the JCC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt police are putting you on the “on the lookout” for a suspect who allegedly damaged Israeli flags at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Syracuse.

Officers from the DeWitt Police Department were dispatched to the JCC, located at 5655 Thompson Rd. for a report of a suspicious incident around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to DeWitt police, a reported white male, wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants, was observed kicking over small Israeli flags that were placed along the sidewalk at the JCC, damaging some of the flags.

Courtesy of DeWitt Police

Shortly after, the man left, walking on Stanton Dr. towards Erie Boulevard. DeWitt Police conducted an area check soon after but the man was not located.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and the suspect is pictured below.

Courtesy of DeWitt Police

This is an ongoing investigation, and the DeWitt Police Department is asking for the

community’s help in identifying the suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or can identify the man in the photo, they are encouraged to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.