Fugitive of the Week: Corey Dandrich

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s Fugitive of the Week took a plea deal and then took off, so NewsChannel 9 is putting people on the lookout.

Corey Dandrich, 34, was set to be sentenced to state prison at the end of last year on a drug possession charge.

“However, on that date, he was supposed to come in, he didn’t show up,” said Sgt. Mike Norton.

This is not the first time that he has been a no-show in court.

Dandrich has been arrested 31 times for various crimes, such as burglary, robbery and fleeing police.

“You name it, he’s been arrested for just about everything other than murder,” said Norton.

Dandrich has family members all living in the Syracuse area.

“The reason we put him on Channel 9 is because we are asking for the public’s help, cause we’ve attempted to go look for him and we’re not having a ton of success,” Norton said.

Dandrich was last known to be living at the Motel Six on Carrier Circle.

He has also been known to frequent 707 Grant Boulevard. He was there on New Year’s Eve, the night Syracuse Police shot and injured a man who held a hatchet above his head and ran at officers.

Dndrich also goes by the name Mega.

“The name Mega in the drug world, everybody knows who he is,” said Norton.

Dandrich is 6′, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call the Sheriff’s Warrant Squad at (315) 435-3032.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9