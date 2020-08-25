Fugitive of the Week: Makor Afet wanted on felony bench warrant

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Syracuse man who is wanted on a felony bench warrant.

Deputies are looking for Makor Afet, 28, who sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies two times at his store, Manok’s Grocery Store, which is located at 605 Burnet Avenue.

He was later indicted and arrested in November but has failed to go back to court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Manok’s Grocery Store is currently closed and the Turtle Street address belongs to a relative. He has told family and friends that he doesn’t have a warrant.

Afet was born in Sudan and his first arrest in Onondaga County was in 2008. Since then, he has been arrested 11 more times.

In July of 2008, he stole a car from a fenced in lot belonging to Syracuse Autoland.

In March of 2010, he cut two men with a knife while robbing them of their debit cards.

In February of 2013, he was arrested for breaking into the St. Vincent-DePaul Daycare Center twice and stealing computers, video game systems, CDs and baby formula.

In January of 2014, he was arrested for bringing contraband into the Onondaga County Correctional Facility.

In October of 2019, he was arrested for destroying video of a shooting that was captured on his store’s surveillance cameras.

Police said that Afet should be considered armed and deputies said he is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (two counts).

They have described Afet as a 28-year-old Black male who is 6’01” and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right cheek.

His last known address is 707 Turtle Street in Syracuse.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit at 315-435-3032.