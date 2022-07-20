NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are asking for help identifying a woman caught on surveillance video who made several fraudulent transactions.

The woman, caught in three different surveillance videos, made fraudulent transactions that totaled over $19,000 at several EMPOWER Federal Credit Unions in Onondaga County. The pictures show that the woman visited the establishments on June 2, June 3, and June 10, 2022.

If you can identify the woman, state police ask you contact them at (315) 366-6000.