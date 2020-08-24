Homer Police investigating burglary at local church

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Homer Police Department is investigating a recent burglary at the Homer Congregational Church.

The church, located at 28 South Main Street, was burglarized sometime between 8:30 p.m. on August 20 and 7:30 a.m. on August 22.

The burglar(s) took checks made payable to the church and an undetermined amount of money.

Officers are asking residents in the area of the church, who have exterior security cameras to check them to see if they recorded anyone suspicious during that time frame. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homer Police Department at 607-749-2022.

