SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With teens stealing cars, and now fueling tragedy in our community, a local auto dealership is sharing new video, calling it more proof of needed action.

Local business, Lamacchia Honda is calling on state lawmakers to come down a lot harder on kids committing bold crimes after capturing a crime near them.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, just before 10 p.m., a Lamacchia Honda camera captured a crash, that Syracuse Police say was caused by a teen driver in a stolen Kia Sportage.

That crash happened along the intersection at Genesee St. and North Geddes St. when the car went right through a red light.

“It looked like there had to be seven to eight kids in one Kia Sportage which is a five passenger car,” said Anthony Lamacchia, Used Car Manager at Lamacchia Honda.

NewsChannel 9 counted seven after securing a copy of another angle of the crash from a Syracuse Police pole camera.

“They just ran. They didn’t go to check on the person that had been hit. Their first thought was save myself,” said Lamacchia.

NewsChannel 9 learned that the woman behind the wheel of the car was hit and escaped seriously injured. Like so many others, the Kia Sportage was stolen from a driveway of a home, this time in the 1000 block of north state street just after 4:00 a.m. that Sunday.

Syracuse Police say they haven’t found the thief or the driver who caused the terrifying crash.

“I think that’s what upsets me the most in this situation. Now it’s gone beyond just stealing vehicles. And now everybody’s lives were at risk before, but we’re seeing the ramifications of those stolen vehicles are putting innocent drivers at risk at this point,” said Lamacchia.

As we have reported, it is often a case of catch and release with teen lawbreakers. Lamacchia joins others in the community now asking, “why not do it, if there’s going to be no consequences?” said Lamacchia.

“Crime in this area has gotten exponentially worse and that’s largely in part because there are no ramifications, there are no consequences to any of the actions,” said Lamacchia.

Lamacchia believes this crash is just one more terrifying example of a broken system failing to properly supervise troubled teens.

If anyone has information to help Syracuse Police identify the teens in the crash Sunday night, Sept. 3, call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.