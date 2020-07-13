Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect connected to multiple larcenies in Town of Sullivan

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is connected to multiple larcenies in the Town of Sullivan.

According to a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office page, the larcenies happened in the early morning hours of July 11. They all happened in the area of Chestnut Ridge Road and Devaul Road in the Town of Sullivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (315) 366-3007.