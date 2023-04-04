FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 and the City of Fulton Police are putting viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who set three cars on fire at Brewer’s Garage, in Fulton.

On March 31, Fulton Police were sent to the garage for a suspicious fire.

When they arrived they found three cars that were on fire.

From this, the vehicles were totaled and the fire even spread to a nearby vacant building.

After reviewing the businesses security footage, police say they saw the suspect walk southbound on W. Third St. S., carrying two, red plastic gas cans.

Courtesy of City of Fulton Police Department.

Police then saw the suspect enter the parking lot, walk over to the cars, dump gasoline on the cars and then light them on fire. The suspect left the scene, and was last seen running Northbound on W. Third St. S. from W. Broadway.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male wearing dark colored pants, dark colored boots, a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and a dark colored mask. The suspect also appeared to have a silver chain hanging off the right rear side of his pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect, or who has further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Inv. Thomas Yawger at (315) 592-3431.