MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Manlius woman is out $30,000 dollars after she fell victim to a popular grandparent scam.

An imposter pretended to be her grandchild in trouble, and pressured her to send money fast. These con artists are so convincing because they used artificial intelligence to clone the voice of her granddaughter.

Someone came to her house to collect some of the money, and the rest was mailed to an address.

Manlius Police are working on this case and want to get the word out to others to be weary of any calls demanding money.

Even if you think you know the voice, to protect from scams like this you can create a family secret codeword and have a reliable contact list.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, report it to local police.