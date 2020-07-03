On The Lookout: Cicero Police looking for suspect in robbery at Jreck Subs in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are looking for 45-year-old Christopher Gall after he allegedly robbed a Jreck Subs in Cicero on Thursday.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies along with Cicero Police responded to a reported robbery at the Jreck Subs located at the 8000 block of Brewerton Rd. around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man walked into the sub shop wearing a mask, and lifted up his shirt which revealed the butt of a gun. The man demanded money and then ran off, according to police.

Police believe the suspect is 45-year-old Christopher Gall, and police say he may be in a tan/gray 2012 Chevy Equinox.

Gall standing in Jreck Subs.

Courtesy: Cicero Police Department

This picture is of Gall from a separate incident.

Courtesy: Cicero Police Department

Gall is known to frequent the Windsor Place Apartments on the 5000 block of Bear Rd.

If you have any information on where Gall could be, you are asked to call the Cicero Police Department at 315-699-3677. If you see Gall, do not approach him, call 911.

This robbery comes a day after the Pizza Hut about a mile down the road was held up around the same time. It is unclear if these two instances are related.