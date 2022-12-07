SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool.

(Photo provided by State Police BCI in North Syracuse.)

On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor Sports Center, located at 4989 Hopkins Road, in Liverpool.

The suspect entered through the front window after breaking it with a hammer and then ran off west on Hopkins Rd after stealing the money.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo, they are asked to contact State Police at (315)-366-6000.