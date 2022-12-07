SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool.
On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor Sports Center, located at 4989 Hopkins Road, in Liverpool.
The suspect entered through the front window after breaking it with a hammer and then ran off west on Hopkins Rd after stealing the money.
If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo, they are asked to contact State Police at (315)-366-6000.