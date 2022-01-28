On the Lookout: Armed robbery at Tops in the Town of Clay, Police search for suspect

CLAY, N. Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 27, at 5:35 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the Tops Friendly Market located at 8417 Oswego Road for a reported robbery in the Town of Clay.

Sheriffs report that upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect approached the store’s service desk, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the employees.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet, wearing a

blue-colored sweatsuit and a surgical mask on his face.

Sheriffs say the man was last seen running behind the store towards the Kimbrook Manor Apartment Complex after fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 315-435-3051 or send a tip utilizing the tip411 app.