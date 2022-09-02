(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for this man.

According to police, the man robbed the Key Bank on 5318 West Genesee St. on Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m.

The suspect is around 50 to 55 years of age, 250 to 300 pounds, and around 6’0″ to 6’3″ tall.

He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, a maroon button-up shirt, tan pants, black sneakers, and a surgical mask.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s whereabouts is to call Camillus Police at 315-487-6425 or Tip411.