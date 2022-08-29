(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay.

Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.

Solvay Police Department says that Richardson is wanted for:

Robbery, 1st degree

Burglary, 1st degree

Assault, 2nd degree

Menacing, 2nd degree

Grand larceny, 4th degree

Criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree

Conspiracy, 4th degree

Petit larceny

The department adds that Richardson is known to frequent Syracuse’s Northside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solvay Police Department at (315) 468-2510.