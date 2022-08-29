(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay.
Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
Solvay Police Department says that Richardson is wanted for:
- Robbery, 1st degree
- Burglary, 1st degree
- Assault, 2nd degree
- Menacing, 2nd degree
- Grand larceny, 4th degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree
- Conspiracy, 4th degree
- Petit larceny
The department adds that Richardson is known to frequent Syracuse’s Northside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solvay Police Department at (315) 468-2510.