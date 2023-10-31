SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are “on the lookout” for two men who allegedly were involved in a burglary at a home near Victoria Place in Syracuse on Sunday.

According to Syracuse Police, a victim living in the 100 block of Victoria Place in the Westcott Neighborhood reported several items stolen from their vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

Investigators say the two suspects allegedly got into the vehicle and stole a credit card that was used after the theft.

The suspects are pictured below.

Courtesy of SPD and homeowner Courtesy of SPD and homeowner Courtesy of SPD and homeowner Courtesy of SPD and homeowner

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.