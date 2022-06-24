(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers for help in identifying a thief that was caught on camera in the Westcott neighborhood stealing a home security camera.

The young man appears to be armed with a knife and tries opening the car door handles before sneaking onto their porch and taking the family’s security camera.

The robbery took place on Wednesday morning June 22, 2022, just before 2 a.m. The family lives right near Barry Park.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

You can see the home security footage below.