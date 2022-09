(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police are asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be “On the Lookout” for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank on W. Genesee Street, on Wednesday afternoon, September 28.

Police say they are looking for a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue surgical mask.

This investigation is still ongoing, anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of the man please call 911, Camillus Police say.