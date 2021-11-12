On the Lookout: Camillus Police warn of counterfeit $100 Bills circulating in Onondaga County

CAMILLUS NY (WSYR) — Camillus Police are putting you on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills being passed at numerous locations. Police say they are appearing in the Camillus area and surrounding merchants of Onondaga County.

The U.S. Secret Service is aware and is assisting the Camillus Police Department. They remind us to be especially vigilant during this holiday season.

Take the extra time to verify your money and don’t rely on your marker pen as your only means of determining if the bill is real or counterfeit.