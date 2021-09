TOWN OF SULLIVAN, N.Y. (ONTHELOOKOUT.NET) — New York State Police are putting you ‘On the Lookout’ for Daniel J. Diamond.

The 23-year-old is wanted by NYS Police, on an arrest warrant by the Town of Sullivan, for assaulting a female in July during a domestic incident, police say. The victim was treated at Crouse Hospital for fractured bones in her face.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Daniel J. Diamond should contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.