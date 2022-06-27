(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a bank robbery suspect.

The person pictured below wore a mask and demanded money from a teller at the M&T Bank at Marshall’s Plaza on 3417 Erie Blvd on Monday around 2 p.m.

Courtesy of the Town of DeWitt Police Department

Police say the man, who is approximately 6-foot tall with dark hair, left on foot towards Pet Smart. While they do not know the person’s age, police believe he is between 25-45.

If anyone has information on this man’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com