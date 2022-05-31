(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing a puppy from the CNY SPCA last Thursday, May 26, 2022.

According to the DPD Criminal Investigation Division, George G. Shuttleworth broke into the SPCA and took an 8-10 week old male pit bull puppy named “Dumbo.” Dumbo was dropped off at the SPCA with injuries and burns to his stomach.

Police say Shuttleworth, who recently shaved his head, is homeless and has five other warrants out for his arrest. He usually can be found in the Carrier Circle, E. Molloy Road and Mattydale area, according to DPD.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, and/or have a possible location for Shuttleworth or the dog, the Dewitt Police Department encourages them to call 911, the Dewitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640, or email tips@townofdewitt.com.