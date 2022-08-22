(WSYR-TV) — Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a woman named Kimberly Maine, who also goes by Ashley Marr and Kimberly Scala. Police say she stole a purse from Longbranch Park and used the victim’s ID to cash a fraudulent check.

According to Sgt. Michael Borell of Geddes Police Department, the woman has active warrants for the following:

Grand Larceny 3rd degree

Identity Theft 1st degree

Scheme to Defraud 1st degree

Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th degree

Criminal Impersonation

Maine is actively part of the loosely followed “Felony Lane Gang” which is an active group known for smashing windows, stealing purses, and more.





Photos courtesy of Sgt. Michael Borell of Geddes Police Department

Maine’s identity was determined through a Facebook page called “Felony Lane Gang Task Force” where police departments share information.

In addition to the Geddes Police Department warrants, Maine has warrants all across New York State, Virginia, and Florida.

If you know anything about this woman or the Felony Lane Gang, call Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283.