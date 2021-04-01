On The Lookout for suspect who stole money and liquor from Brighton Liquors in Syracuse

On the Lookout
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking for tips that could lead them to the man who stole from Brighton Liquors.

The burglary happened on December 6, 2020. The man pictured on surveillance video has facial hair and a distinct tattoo on his right arm. He forced his way into the business located on East Brighton Avenue in Syracuse and stole cash and liquor.

Anyone able to identify the pictured suspect or with additional information on the incident is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area