NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse.

Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about 2:57 a.m., a burglary occurred at the Sunoco in North Syracuse.

Four individuals pulled up to the store in a stolen vehicle, broke the front door, entered the store, and stole merchandise and the cash register.

Three of the suspects entered the store and the fourth stayed outside as a lookout, according to police.

With the help of the City of Syracuse Police Department, the stolen vehicle has since been recovered in the city of Syracuse.

Police are looking to identify the following suspects:

Police say that one of the suspects appears to be wearing red Air Jordan sneakers, an orange and dark colored jacket and blue sweatpants with white stripes.

Another suspect appears to be wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie underneath, blue plaid sweatpants and white sneakers.

These individuals appear to be the same group who burgalized a South Main Street business in October, according to North Syracuse Police.

Anyone who might be able to identify the individuals or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Florian at 315-458-5670, or 315-263-1888.

People may also email any tips to tips@northsyracuseny.org, submit any tips on their website, or download the North Syracuse Police mobile phone app.