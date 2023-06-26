SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse.

Tarbell also goes by “Gino,” and he is wanted for murder.

He is a 5’9″ white male, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Mitchell Avenue in Syracuse.

Tarbell was added to our ‘On The Lookout” list back in September for a history of domestic violence, and warrants for being physical with women.

He had slapped a woman in the face, pulled another woman’s hair and punched her and punched a different woman in the face, and then broke her cellphone so she couldn’t call 911.

No tips were received from the initial ‘On The Lookout’ alert, and, Syracuse Police are hopeful that the seriousness of this new charge will earn them some calls.

Syracuse Police Department asks people who know the whereabouts of Tarbell to call 315-442-5230.