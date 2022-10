NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation.

Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA mall.

Photos provided by New York State Police

Anyone who has information or the whereabouts of the people in the photos, please contact State Police at 315-366-6000.