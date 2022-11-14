SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old Jaydin Huddleston who has 20 prior local arrests.

Huddleston has an active arrest warrant for Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

According to police Huddleston caused a disturbance inside Coleman’s Irish Pub at 100 South Lowell Ave. on July 22 at 1 a.m. He was then asked to leave the bar to avoid further problems but refused.

Huddleston had to be carried off the premises where he stabbed a Coleman’s employee in the leg. The employee was treated at a local hospital for the injury, which required stitches, police say.

Huddleston has black hair, and brown eyes is 6’2″ and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Huddleston, contact Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.