SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 26-year-old Justin Hughes.

Police say Hughes has 18 prior local arrests and seven active warrants. He is 5’7″, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

On January 18, 2023, a victim reported that Hughes, who is often physically abusive to her, was accusing her of cheating.

After that, Hughes punched the victim in the face and body many times, knocking her to the ground. The victim said that Hughes then kicked her many times while she was down. As a result, she suffered from bruising, lacerations, bite marks, and a partially amputated ring finger.

Police say that as the incident was happening, the victim’s child was present.

The victim was treated at the hospital for the injuries, according to Syracuse Police Department.

As a result of the incident, police say Hughes has an arrest warrant for the following charges:

Criminal Contempt in the first degree

Assault in the third degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Hughes has six other warrants for the following according to police:

Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Aggravated Harassment

Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Assault in the third degree

Aggravated Harassment

Criminal Obstruction of Breath and Larceny

Criminal Mischief

Larceny

If you know the whereabouts of Justin Hughes, please contact Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.