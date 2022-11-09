ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner.

Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants.

Bench Warrant:

She was charged with the following after she was arrested for shooting her boyfriend during an argument in December 2020.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Assault in the second degree

Arrest Warrants:

She was charged on four separate occasions for the following:

Conspiracy in the sixth degree and Petit Larceny : Accused of shoplifting while conspiring with co-defendants, according to Manlius Police.

: Accused of shoplifting while conspiring with co-defendants, according to Manlius Police. Petit Larceny: Accused of shoplifting, according to DeWitt Police.

Accused of shoplifting, according to DeWitt Police. Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the fourth degree: Accused of possessing stolen property from a shoplifting incident, according to North Syracuse Police.

Accused of possessing stolen property from a shoplifting incident, according to North Syracuse Police. Harassment in the second degree: Accused of threatening harm to her ex-boyfriend, according to Syracuse Police.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says Turner is about 5’6” and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and has ties to the Liverpool area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at 315-435-3032.