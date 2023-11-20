SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you ‘On the Lookout’ for Kenneth McMillan Jr.

McMillan is a Black male, weighing 150 pounds and approximately 6’2″. He has a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address is on Canton Dr., in Syracuse.

McMillan is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance and Violation of Probation.

He has previous arrests for Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

If you know where Kenneth McMillan Jr is please reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.