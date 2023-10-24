BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Police Department is putting you “on the lookout” for a suspect who allegedly committed a larceny at a Kinney Drugs in Baldwinsville.

According to police, the suspect entered Kinney Drugs at 21 East Genesee Street in the Village of Baldwinsville on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and took merchandise without purchasing it.

According to security footage, the suspect is a Black male wearing a red and black coat, jeans and blue sneakers.

Courtesy of The Baldwinsville Police Department

If you recognize the suspect above, you are asked to give your tips to the Baldwinsville Police Department at 315-635-6808.