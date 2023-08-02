SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “On The Lookout” for 39-year-old Christopher Drogo, of Syracuse.

Drogo is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, around 130 pounds and 5’07”.

He has an active warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address.

“Under NYS Corrections Law section 168F, Christopher Drogo is a Sexually Violent, Level 2,

registered Sex Offender pursuant to the Corrections Law with a registration date of September 25, 2008, and is required to maintain his registration for life, and thus must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry in writing within 10 days of any change of address,” says Syracuse Police Department.

His last known address is 122 Dickerson Street in Syracuse. Drogo is currently registered as living at that address, but he last stayed there on January 11, 2023. Drogo failed to make a notification to police in regards to his change of address.

He also has three prior local arrests.

If you have any information on Drogo that police would like to know, you can call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5230.